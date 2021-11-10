UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Holdings Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 100,784.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,168 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $646,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.32 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

