Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 102,107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 103.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 86,976 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 41.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $276,594.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,152. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.