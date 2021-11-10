Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 131,766.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,752,000 after acquiring an additional 776,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,567 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,257,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,056,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.39 and a 12-month high of $103.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.