MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 69,653 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $59,496,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 90,338 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRK opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

