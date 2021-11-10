Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 27,569 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 102,107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 10.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after purchasing an additional 254,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,882,000 after purchasing an additional 67,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,802,011.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $110,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,583 shares of company stock worth $3,888,152. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.23.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

