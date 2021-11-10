Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 11,915 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 108,318.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Omnicell by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Omnicell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,662 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $184.42. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.55.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

