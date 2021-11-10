Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI) to Issue None Dividend of $0.01 on November 30th

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of BDI traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$1.69 and a 12-month high of C$5.65.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$479,411.50.

BDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.