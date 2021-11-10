Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.02

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$41.02 and last traded at C$40.91, with a volume of 71070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.60.

CWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.62.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,713.71. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,017,900. Insiders sold 12,205 shares of company stock valued at $473,779 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

