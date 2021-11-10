CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $36.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CARG. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 62,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,830. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $83,962.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,441,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,597,510.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,778 shares of company stock worth $20,495,975 in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $296,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CarGurus by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 816,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 48,635 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

