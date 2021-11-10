Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$45.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

FINGF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

FINGF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. 802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180. Finning International has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $32.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

