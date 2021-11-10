Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,274,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.80.

