National Pension Service Purchases 4,540 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

National Pension Service boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $29,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

