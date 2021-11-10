8,770 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,398,000 after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,704,000 after purchasing an additional 478,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.85.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,160 shares of company stock worth $3,098,130. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $143.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.39. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

