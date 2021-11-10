Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Releases Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of CSTL stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $56.27. 1,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.02. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $157,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $271,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castle Biosciences stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

