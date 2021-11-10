Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Sets New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 23823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Specifically, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

YELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $633.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 3.25.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Yellow by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 486,874 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yellow by 3,374.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 59,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

