Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,461.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $16,461.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.25 or 0.00355653 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00012941 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004217 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

