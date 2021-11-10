CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

NYSE:CXW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 9,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,323. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.22. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CoreCivic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of CoreCivic worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

