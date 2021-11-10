APY.Finance Achieves Market Cap of $55.72 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $55.72 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001553 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00074849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00078646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00099940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,487.03 or 1.00132765 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,816.12 or 0.07041493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00020043 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,454,762 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

