Analyzing Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) and Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) and Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and Foresight Autonomous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A Foresight Autonomous N/A -34.65% -32.02%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paycor HCM and Foresight Autonomous, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 3 9 0 2.75 Foresight Autonomous 0 0 2 0 3.00

Paycor HCM currently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.24%. Foresight Autonomous has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 223.92%. Given Foresight Autonomous’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Foresight Autonomous is more favorable than Paycor HCM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paycor HCM and Foresight Autonomous’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million 16.79 -$96.92 million N/A N/A Foresight Autonomous N/A N/A -$15.38 million N/A N/A

Foresight Autonomous has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paycor HCM.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

