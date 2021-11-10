Ignis Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Ignis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $19.79 million and $358,839.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignis has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00074849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00078646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00099940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,487.03 or 1.00132765 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,816.12 or 0.07041493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00020043 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

Buying and Selling Ignis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

