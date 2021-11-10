Brokerages Anticipate Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Mandiant reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mandiant stock. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 26,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

