Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,267. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $90.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.