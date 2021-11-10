Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,140.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,406,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,652 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,068,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,237,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,130,000 after purchasing an additional 502,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,190,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 214.8% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 429,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 293,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,258. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62.

