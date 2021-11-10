Brokerages Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.12. BRP Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 3.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:BRP traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. 1,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,032. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -82.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

