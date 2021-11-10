Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Decreases Holdings in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,014 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned about 0.83% of RGC Resources worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

RGCO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,115. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $186.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

