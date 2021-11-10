Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 557,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,021,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $387.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

