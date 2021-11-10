Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 125 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $437.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,095. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $176.42 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.22. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of -103.37, a PEG ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.28.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

