Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 1,296 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,453,000 after acquiring an additional 956,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,226,000 after purchasing an additional 495,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,960,000 after purchasing an additional 159,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.44. 20,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,634. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

