Pantheon Investment Group LLC Sells 853 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.7% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,011,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,204,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.09. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,521 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,008. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

