Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Dustin Combs Sells 950 Shares

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Dustin Combs sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $21,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dustin Combs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Dustin Combs sold 398 shares of Weyco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $9,181.86.

On Friday, August 27th, Dustin Combs sold 602 shares of Weyco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $14,002.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Dustin Combs sold 925 shares of Weyco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $22,681.00.

WEYS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. 19,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,169. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $222.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.62. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

