The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

WEN traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. 99,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,532. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

