Insider Buying: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Purchases 11,070 Shares of Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Matt Mcneill acquired 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $344,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,964. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $244.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.88. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $2,699,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 534.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

