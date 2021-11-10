FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bragg Gaming Group Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRAG) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$30.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Bragg Gaming Group has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $25.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

