Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,620,868 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,620,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $21,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

NYSE:INFY opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $24.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

