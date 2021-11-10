411,832 Shares in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 411,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,848,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mimecast as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $1,030,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,237 shares of company stock worth $14,742,205 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.40, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

