Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 187.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,507 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

