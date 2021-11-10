Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 890,575 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.59% of AGCO worth $155,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.50. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.79.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.