Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of Ternium worth $23,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ternium in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ternium by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 5.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.03%.

TX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

