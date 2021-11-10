Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. ABB accounts for about 1.3% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ABB by 1,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,635 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ABB by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after buying an additional 1,198,695 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in ABB by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after buying an additional 845,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,814,000. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. 20,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,407. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

