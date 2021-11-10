Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 5,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 450,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,086,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.76. 9,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,568. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

