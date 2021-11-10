Front Row Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.42. The company had a trading volume of 147,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,284,731. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $320.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.88 and its 200 day moving average is $176.98.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

