Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ARC Resources (AETUF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS: AETUF) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AETUF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. 75,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.59. ARC Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

