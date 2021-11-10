National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Genuine Parts worth $31,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $134.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

