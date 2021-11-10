National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $32,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $367,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 31,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,341 shares of company stock worth $11,035,581 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $274.57 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.07 and a fifty-two week high of $282.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.28, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.97.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

