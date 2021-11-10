National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $33,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Amundi purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $224,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 475,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,944,000 after purchasing an additional 378,585 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,853,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $142.03 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.75.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

