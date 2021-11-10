BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Up 6.5% After Strong Earnings

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $241.12 and last traded at $241.10. Approximately 39,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,917,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.37.

The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth $164,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth $3,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 8.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 113,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of -1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

