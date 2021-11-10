Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Park-Ohio has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. 31,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,430. The stock has a market cap of $316.39 million, a P/E ratio of -193.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park-Ohio stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Park-Ohio worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

