TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 12th.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.
Shares of TOMZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.
