TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 12th.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

Shares of TOMZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

In other news, CEO Dr. Halden Stuart Shane acquired 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $44,164.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

