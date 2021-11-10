Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 13,253 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,253 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BTZ traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. 264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,326. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $15.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.