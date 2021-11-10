Ibex Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. CLSA dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.46.

NYSE BABA traded up $4.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.14. 274,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,103,066. The company has a market capitalization of $448.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

